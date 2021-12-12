Alvarez strikes again as champions River Plate sign off with draw

Julian Alvarez scored a late equalizer as champions River Plate drew 1-1 at Atletico Tucuman in their final match of the Argentine Primera Division season on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute when Yonathan Cabral volleyed home a spectacular left-footed effort following a corner.

River squared the ledger shortly after the hour mark courtesy of Alvarez, who ran onto Agustin Palavecino’s raking pass and thumped an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti.

It was Alvarez’s 18th goal in 21 league matches, capping off superb year that has reportedly prompted a bidding war for his signature from Europe’s top clubs.

“We wanted to win the last game of the season but we achieved our objective of being champions,” Alvarez told Argentine television after the match.

“It was a nice goal to equalize. We had our chances after that to get the win but it didn’t work out,” the 21-year-old added.

The result meant that River finished the season with 54 points from 25 matches, eight points ahead of second-placed Talleres, who are due to play their last game on Sunday.

Having secured the Primera Division title last month — their first in seven years — the Millonarios lost one and drew two of their last three fixtures.

Atletico Tucuman, meanwhile, ended the campaign with 22 points and could finish last in the 26-team standings if Arsenal Sarandi beat Banfield on Monday.