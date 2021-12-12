Blasts in S. Lebanon caused by electrical fault: Hamas

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Saturday the explosions that shook a warehouse in southern Lebanon on Friday were caused by an electrical fault, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

While refuting media allegations that the explosions occurred at a weapons warehouse at the Burj al-Shamali camp, located three km from the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, Hamas said the warehouse housed oxygen, gas, detergents, and disinfectants used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 12 people were injured and one person was killed in the explosions that rocked the Hamas-run camp.