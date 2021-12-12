Boris Johnson: “unfit to lead this country”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a Christmas quiz sitting between two colleagues in No 10 last year – while indoor household mixing was banned in London.

The Sunday Mirror, a popular weekly tabloid, has published a picture of Johnson at the event, which it said was on 15 December.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson was “unfit to lead this country”.

Last week, a Scottish lawmaker made a passionate appeal for the removal of Johnson. The call follows reports there was a party held at Downing Street in 2020 while lockdown restrictions were in place.

Speaking at Prime Ministers Question Time on Wednesday, Ian Blackford said: ‘Every member of the conservative benches must decide is this the man to lead these islands when lives are at stake? ‘It is time for members in this house to act, if he doesn’t resign then he must be removed.’

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson is “pretending” he hadn’t heard about Downing Street party, but Johnson insisted he had been assured no rules were broken.

When asked when the public can expect Johnson’s resignation, the PM responded by accusing the opposition parties of “playing politics”. “I am going to get on with the job,” he scowled.