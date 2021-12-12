Brazil’s supreme court requires foreigners to enter with full vaccination

Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined on Saturday that all foreigners entering the country should present a certificate verifying that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision was made at the request of the Brazilian political party Sustainability Network given the federal government’s decision to allow unvaccinated people to enter the country with a five-day quarantine.

The STF’s policy came into effect on Saturday. Until then, Brazil had required a negative PCR test to enter the country.

More than 65 percent of the Brazilian population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brazil is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 worldwide, ranking second only after the United States in terms of death tolls, and third in terms of caseload after the United States and India.