Chile reports 1,375 new cases, 8 more deaths from COVID-19

Chile reported 1,375 new cases and eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 1,781,227 infections and 38,646 fatalities.

The Ministry of Health reported that cases decreased 22 percent in the past week and 27 percent in the past 14 days, thanks to high vaccination rates and sanitary restrictions.

The regions with the highest positivity rates in the last week are Los Lagos, Los Rios, Coquimbo, and Aysen.

The latest data showed there were a total of 9,668 active cases in the country, 687 people were hospitalized in intensive care units, and 592 of them were on ventilators.