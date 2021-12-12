India’s Delhi reports 2nd Omicron case, total at 33

India’s capital New Delhi on Saturday recorded the second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that came from Zimbabwe, confirmed Delhi’s health department.

According to the patient’s travel history, he had traveled to South Africa recently.

The patient has been admitted to the Delhi-based Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), where a separate ward has been set up for Omicron patients.

An official statement said that genome sequencing of 27 foreign travellers admitted to LNJP hospital has been done, of which 25 samples were negative, while Omicron has been found in the samples of two people.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in India has risen to 33.