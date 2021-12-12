New Zealand reports 104 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 104 new cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 103 were community cases across New Zealand, one was an imported case, said the ministry.

Among the new community infections, 86 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, nine in nearby Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty, two in Northland, two in Canterbury, and one in the Lakes region, it said.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 9,714, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 61 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including three cases in the intensive care unit or the high dependency unit, it said.

New Zealand recorded 12,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 89 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the ministry said.

New Zealand is currently using COVID-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework. The largest city Auckland and part of the North Island are at red settings, with the rest of the country at orange settings.