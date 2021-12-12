Stuttgart snatch 2-0 win to extend Wolfsburg losing streak in Bundesliga

Goals from Konstantinos Mavropanos and Philipp Forster helped Stuttgart to beat Wolfsburg and secure its first away win of the season at the 15th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides needed some time to gain a foothold into the encounter as both teams had to make injury substitutions early on.

The substitutions disrupted the flow of the game hence the spectators had to wait until the 25th minute when the clash suddenly sparked to life as Mavropanos opened the scoring out of the blue after hammering the ball from 18 meters into the top right corner.

The “Wolves” responded with frenetic attacks but lacked in ideas to overcome Stuttgart’s bulwark. Only Maximilian Arnold came close after forcing Florian Muller to make a safe following a free kick at the half hour mark.

Stuttgart continued efficient after the restart as Tanguy Coulibaly’s cross into the area allowed Forster to double the advantage with 63 minutes played.

Wolfsburg still lacked in precision in front of the target as Lukas Nmecha pulled wide from promising position in the 70th minute.

The Swabians had the chance to make it three in the 80th minute but for all that Omar Marmoursh chipped the ball to the crossbar following a handball penalty.

“I think we played very disciplined especially defensively wise. We scored two nice goals and deserved to win. In the end, we slacked off a bit,” Stuttgart head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said.

“We didn’t play well while Stuttgart establish a two-goal lead out of two chances. We created a few chances but were unlucky. We are in a bad phase now. We need to defend better, and we have to improve until Tuesday,” Wolfsburg head coach Florian Kohfeldt said.

With the win Stuttgart stay in 15th meanwhile Wolfsburg slip to the 10th place of the table.

The following fixtures conclude the 15th round on Sunday: bottom side Greuther Furth clash with Union Berlin whereas Eintracht Frankfurt encounter third placed Bayer Leverkusen.