Turkey’s new finance minister meets business people amid currency crisis

Turkey’s newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has met with several representatives of the Turkish business world amid the currency crisis.

The meeting, which also saw the attendance of some private and public bank representatives and general managers, was held behind closed doors in Istanbul.

Press reports said Nebati briefed the business people about the steps to be taken to increase investment, production, and employment in addressing the current economic situation.

The new minister also listened to the demands of the business world, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The Turkish lira has fallen more than 45 percent in value against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year, and the losses expanded in the last three months as the central bank made consecutive interest rate cuts.

One dollar was traded at 13.88 liras on Saturday.

The depreciation of the lira has led to price hikes of almost every item including the basic necessities, with the annual inflation rate hitting as high as 21.31 percent in November.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Nebati as the Treasury and Finance Minister after his predecessor Lutfi Elvan resigned amid a sharp plunge of the currency.