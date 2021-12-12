Venezia stuns Juve, Ibra saves Milan in Serie A

Juventus failed to wrap up all three points against Venezia in Serie A, as it was held 1-1 by the newly-promoted Venezia on Saturday, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equalizer prevented AC Milan from a defeat against Udinese.

The Bianconeri made the trip to Venezia without Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, and lost Paulo Dybala in the opening minutes, but it went ahead in the 33rd minute as Luca Pellegrini rolled across from the left, Alvaro Morata cushioned a volley into the net.

The home side punished toothless Juve in the 55th minute as Mattia Aramu’s left-footed volley went beyond an out-stretched Wojciech Szczesny.

The tie, coupled with Fiorentina’s 4-0 victory over Salernitana on Saturday, dropped Juve to 6th place with 28 points, two behind the Viola.

Elsewhere, Beto’s first-half goal gave Udinese a 1-0 lead, but Ibrahimovic’s stunning scissor-kick in the stoppages time helped Milan to settle for a 1-1 draw.

It is Ibra’s 300th goal in the Europe’s top five leagues, the Swede became the third player to reach the milestone in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Rossoneri still ranks first with 39 points, but only two above Inter Milan who hosts Cagliari on Sunday.