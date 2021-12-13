3 killed in clashes between Hamas, Fatah in southern Lebanon

Three armed people were killed and eight others injured on Sunday in clashes between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Fatah, the two major rival Palestinian factions, at Burj al-Shamali camp in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

The clashes took place during the funeral of a Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Chahine, who died in Friday’s explosions in the refugee camp.

Media reports stated that the explosions were caused by a fire that erupted in diesel reservoirs located near a weapons warehouse.

However, Hamas announced in a statement on Saturday that the explosions were caused by an electrical fault leading to a fire at a warehouse containing a quantity of oxygen, gas, detergents and disinfectants used to fight against COVID-19.