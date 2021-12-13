Cyprus records 393 new cases of Covid

Two people died of COVID-19 while 393 new cases of COVID were identified, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The total number of deaths rose in Cyprus to 610 and the number of cases to 140,851.

According to authorities, 146 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 55 are in serious condition. 77.4% of patients do not have a history of vaccination.

The two people who died are an 84-year-old man, who ended up on December 12 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and a 66-year-old woman, who was admitted to the same hospital on 12 December.