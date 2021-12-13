Israel U18 beats UAE in historic match following peace deal

Israel’s under-18 national football team on Sunday won 4-1 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U18 in a historic match in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya.

It was the first match ever between national teams of the two countries, which signed a historic normalization deal in September 2020.

The match is played as part of the annual international winter tournament hosted by the Israel Football Association (IFA), in which Russia and Germany also participate this year.

The UAE scored first by Ali al-Marmari, but Amir Janah, Ariel Lugasi, Sagi Genis and Oscar Gloch gave the win to Israel.

Russia defeated Germany 3-1, and on Wednesday the UAE will play against Russia and Israel will face Germany.

Yossi Sharabi, CEO of the IFA, said that “this was an exciting historical match in which a dream becomes a reality. This is a significant message about a promising future for young footballers and the warm relations between Israel and the UAE”.