UN: Possibilities for a political solution in Syria

Visiting UN special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen has said that he sees new possibilities for a political solution in Syria after his meetings with officials from the West and Arab countries.

“I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call a step-for-step approach, where you put on the table steps that are defined with precisions, that are verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust,” Pedersen told the reporters in Damascus.

He added that he had been traveling extensively among Arab countries, while conducting “in-depth discussions” with the Americans and the Europeans.

He pointed out that the stances of all regional and international players should be analyzed, as well as developments in Syria, in order to reach a comprehensive political solution to the country’s decade-long war.

“My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process,” he said.

After arriving in Damascus earlier on Sunday, Pedersen held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, after which he told reporters that he had an in-depth discussion that lasted for more than two hours, during which all the challenges facing Syria were discussed.

“We obviously looked at the military situation, the economic situation, the humanitarian situation, and of course the political process linked to that,” he remarked.

Famagusta Gazette