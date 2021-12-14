10 killed over bootleg alcohol in Turkey

At least 10 people have died because of bootleg alcohol poisoning in Turkey’s five provinces, including its biggest city Istanbul, the state-run TRT broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Following the death reports received for the last two days, security forces have launched operations against counterfeit liquor production across the country.

So far, three people have been detained, it added.

Police units have reportedly raided a buffet in Istanbul and seized numerous counterfeit drinks of various types and brands.

In October last year, more than 40 people died, and over 50 others were hospitalized after consuming bootleg alcohol in several provinces in Turkey.