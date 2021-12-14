Alaska Airlines expands oneworld partnership with new int’l flights

Alaska Airlines on Monday announced plans of new nonstop international flights by next summer from the U.S. West Coast hubs to airports with its oneworld member airlines.

According to Alaska Airlines, British Airways will begin nonstop service from Portland to London Heathrow five days a week starting June 3, 2022.

The flight becomes the sixth British Airways service to London from the West Coast cities, joining Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle.

Finnair announced last week its new nonstop flight between Seattle and Helsinki that’s scheduled for service three days a week beginning June 1.

Finnair’s nonstop to Seattle joins its existing service to the Finnish capital from Los Angeles. Finnair will also increase its Los Angeles-Stockholm service to four nonstop flights a week beginning May 1.

By summer 2022, Alaska’s oneworld partners will offer more than 100 nonstop flights every week from the West Coast to Europe including nonstop service to London, Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm and Helsinki, Alaska Airlines said.

“By deepening our partnerships with oneworld alliance members, we’re providing exciting travel opportunities to Europe and beyond,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

“Since joining oneworld in March, Alaska Airlines has positioned oneworld as the leading alliance on the West Coast,” said Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO. “With the new oneworld member airline flights to Europe and extensive connections at Alaska’s hubs, the possibilities are endless for customers planning that long-awaited trip to Europe.”