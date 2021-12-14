Australian state of New South Wales to ease COVID-19 restrictions

As COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) began to resurge and outbreaks of the Omicron variant littered the state, authorities have remained adamant on their course to reopening.

On Tuesday, daily new cases in NSW jumped to a 10-week high of 804 cases, a jump from 536 cases on Monday, and almost four times as many cases as was being reported daily last week.

NSW’s chief health officer Dr. Kerry Chant said NSW Health was attributing the increase in case numbers to the spread of the Omicron variant.

There was one reported death in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Monday night, but unlike previous waves, hospitalizations remain steady, with 168 COVID-19 patients in hospital compared with 155 at the same time last week.

And despite the upward trend in cases, the state remains on track to continue opening up.

From Wednesday, mask wearing in NSW will no longer be mandatory in indoor settings, only on public transport. Further to this, non-essential retail venues such as restaurants and retail shops, would open to the unvaccinated from that day.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state would not “backflip” on its path to opening up, but urged citizens to get a booster shot as cases surge, and warned of dangers to the unvaccinated.

“New South Wales is not planning on any snap lockdowns; what we are planning on is making sure the community understands the need to be vaccinated and the need to have boosters,” Hazzard said on Tuesday.

“You (unvaccinated people) might be out and about now, but you are very vulnerable to what is a rapidly increasing number of COVID cases.”

The fully vaccination rate for the state’s over-16 population sits at 93.2, with 94.8 percent having received at least one dose.

Australia also remains on track to open its national borders from Wednesday to international students and skilled workers.

The nation was originally due to open to the two groups from Dec. 1, however, this was delayed following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

From Dec. 13, the state of Queensland opened its borders to the rest of Australia, however, Western Australia (WA) announced on Monday that it would not open its border to domestic travellers until Feb. 5.

“I am confident that this is the right time and the right way to take this important step,” said WA Premier Mark McGowan on Monday.