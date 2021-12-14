Beijing bans fireworks throughout city

Beijing’s municipal authorities will ban the use of fireworks throughout the city from January next year.

With the ban, fireworks will not be available to purchase at retail outlets in the city during the Spring Festival holiday of 2022, the office of the Beijing municipal fireworks safety management coordination group announced on Tuesday.

The ban, however, will not cover the Universal Beijing Resort, which will be permitted to stage fireworks displays approved by police authorities, the office said.

Any official fireworks displays during celebrations and holidays will be approved and announced by the Beijing municipal government.

In December 2017, Beijing authorities passed a revised regulation banning fireworks in the city proper in light of the air pollution and casualties caused by the products. District authorities outside the Fifth Ring Road can set fixed areas where fireworks are banned or restricted.

So far, all districts except Fangshan and Mentougou have banned fireworks. The two suburban districts will join the complete ban starting Jan. 1, 2022.