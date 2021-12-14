Blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Kabul

One person was killed and two others were injured as a blast rocked Police District 8 of Kabul city in Afghanistan on Tuesday, Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Ezam said.

The blast was caused by an explosive device planted in a vase along the road, the official added, without providing more details.

On Friday, a bomb attack targeted a mini-bus in the Dasht-i-Barch area of Kabul, killing two civilians and injuring three others. The hardliner Islamic State outfit has reportedly claimed responsibility.