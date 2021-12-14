Bulgaria seizes nearly 60 kg of heroin at border with Turkey

Bulgarian customs inspectors have seized 58.766 kg of heroin at the country’s Lesovo checkpoint at its border with Turkey, officials said here on Tuesday.

The drug, split into 114 packets, was found on Saturday hidden in a secret compartment in a Bulgaria-registered BMW convertible entering from Turkey, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said in a press release on its website.

Authorities estimated the value of the heroin would exceed 1.35 million U.S. dollars.

The driver and his companion, both Bulgarians, were arrested, the NCA said.

This was the largest amount of heroin seized at the Lesovo checkpoint in the last five years, it added.