Death toll rises to 10 in Brazil’s Bahia state flooding

Rescue teams on Monday raised the death toll from heavy rains and flooding in the Brazilian state of Bahia to 10.

The floods also forced some 20,000 people from their homes, according to the regional Civil Defense agency, with 51 cities having declared a state of emergency.

The rains started six days ago, caused by an extratropical cyclone, and intensified over the weekend.

Rainstorms left several towns and rural areas completely cut off, making it difficult for relief teams to reach them.

On Sunday, more than 200 military firefighters rescued people in flooded communities with the help of two helicopters.