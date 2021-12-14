Israeli PM invites new German chancellor to visit Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday held the first phone conversation with new German chancellor Olaf Scholz and invited him to visit Israel, the prime minister’s office said.

The talk came five days after Scholz was sworn in as Germany’s new chancellor while Israel is persuading world powers to stop the nuclear talk with Iran.

“Bennett thanked Scholz for his commitment to Israel and its security,” the statement read, adding that they also discussed the importance of preventing Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

The two leaders praised “the deep ties between Israel and Germany” and agreed “to continue the fruitful cooperation between the countries in a long series of economic, diplomatic and security fields.”