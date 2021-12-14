UK terror police urge public to remain vigilant during festival

Counter-terrorism cops in Britain are currently working on 800 live investigations, a senior officer said Tuesday, urging people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity over the Christmas and New Year period.

According to Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, in the last year, Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing units received around 10,000 reports from members of the public. A fifth of the reports were turned into intelligence used to disrupt terrorist activities in Britain.

“As people head into town and city centers for the festivities, it is vital that people remain alert and aware of their surroundings,” said Snowden.

He said the two recent terror incidents in Britain, the killing of politician David Amess and a bomb explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, have been a stark reminder of the threat extremism poses to local communities.

“As a result of these latest incidents, the threat level has been increased to severe and some areas of the UK have seen an increased police presence,” he added.