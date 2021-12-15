Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Tunisia

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday made a two-day official visit to Tunisia and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied.

According to the statement of the Tunisian presidency, Tebboune was greeted at Tunis-Carthage International Airport by the Tunisian president.

“The visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen the historic ties of brotherhood, cooperation and partnership relations between our countries,” reads the statement.

The visit of the Algerian president will also be an opportunity for the two countries to discuss issues of common interest and regional issues, it added.