The Ministry of Health in Cyprus has reduced the time period for administering the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine in cases of two-dose vaccines, and a 2nd booster dose in cases of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, to five months and two weeks instead of six months.

According to a press release, interested parties will have the possibility to arrange an appointment for their vaccination via the Vaccination Portal from Wednesday 15/12/2021, or to visit walk-in vaccination centres.