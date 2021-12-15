House sales to foreigners in Turkey hit record level as lira tumbles

House sales to foreigners in Turkey reached a monthly high in November since 2013, as the country’s battered currency lira has made Turkish property cheaper for foreign exchange holders, the official data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 7,363 houses were sold to foreigners in November, registering a year-on-year increase of 48.4 percent, according to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The number of houses sold to foreigners accounted for about 4.1 percent of total sales, which reached 178,814 in November, up 59 percent year on year.

With 2,922 houses sold to foreigners, Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, took the first place. Antalya came in second with 1,917 sales, followed by Ankara with 428 purchases.

Iranian citizens bought the most houses in November, which totalled 1,406, followed by the Iraqis, 1,075, and the Russians, 836.

The Turkish currency lira has fallen more than 45 percent in value against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year, and the losses expanded in the last three months as the central bank made consecutive interest rate cuts.