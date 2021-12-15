Lebanese pound sinks to new historic low

The Lebanese pound on Tuesday hit a new historic low on the black market as the exchange rate plummeted to 28,500 Lebanese pounds for one U.S. dollar, local news website Elnashra reported.

The dollar had been valued at 27,000 Lebanese pounds the day before, but it had risen by 1,500 Lebanese pounds in less than 24 hours, the largest daily gain since the outbreak of an economic crisis in late 2019.

The sudden rise of the U.S. dollar prompted people to take to the streets in several areas of the country to protest against the steep increase in prices and dire living conditions.

A number of shops and supermarkets closed their doors in protest against the prevailing crisis.

Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis due to a lack of U.S. currency, which has raised the demand for the dollar and caused the national currency to plummet.