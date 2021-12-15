Saudi-led warplanes bombard Houthis-controlled camp in Yemen’s capital

Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Friday.

The airstrikes hit al-Hafa camp late Tuesday night in the eastern part of Sanaa, the report said without providing further details.

Powerful explosions could be heard across the city following the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the coalition said in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the airstrikes destroyed two caves and four underground warehouses used by the Houthi militia for storing “ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones.”

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.