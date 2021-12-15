Slovenia confirms its first cases of Omicron variant

Slovenia Tuesday confirmed its first four cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Sadly I do not have good news today. I can say that in the last test screening … we confirmed four cases … of Omicron variant,” Miroslav Petrovec, the head of the National Institute of Microbiology and Immunology, told a press conference.

The four patients were tested between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, with all four being from the region of the capital Ljubljana, Petrovec said, adding one of them has probably already overcome COVID-19 last year.

“There are difficult days before us. It is likely that the variant has been spreading earlier than detected so far,” Petrovec said.

He urged people to get vaccinated and those who have been vaccinated more than six months ago to take a booster shot, saying “that is the only possible protection that will enable us a relatively normal life.”

The country has started Tuesday with voluntary vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 while vaccination for older children has already been available.

Slovenia, with a population of 2.1 million, has been badly hit by COVID-19, but only 55.6 percent of the people have been fully vaccinated so far. The country has not decided on obligatory vaccination but citizens who have not been vaccinated or have not recently overcome COVID-19 need a negative test to enter most indoor public spaces.