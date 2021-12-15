Turkey hunts 60 for fake suspected alcohol production as death toll rises to 12

Turkish police launched on Wednesday a nationwide operation to arrest at least 60 suspects for producing counterfeit alcohol after 12 people died of alcohol poisoning, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The police teams, acting upon the arrest warrants issued by prosecutors, are simultaneously carrying out the operation called “Poison” in all the 81 provinces, Anadolu said.

So far, more than 31,000 liters of fake liquor were seized and the raids are going on to capture the suspects, it added.

Turkish authorities reportedly aim to prevent bootleg boozes from reaching the end consumers before New Year’s Eve when alcoholic drinks are expected to be consumed in large quantities.

The death toll of fake alcohol poisoning has risen to 12 in the last three days, while 15 are under treatment in hospital, according to press reports.

In October last year, more than 40 people died and over 50 were hospitalized after consuming bootleg alcohol in several provinces in Turkey.