U.S. House votes to hold former White House chief of staff in contempt of Congress

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress over his discontinuation of cooperation with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a 222-208 vote, the Democratic-controlled House passed the contempt resolution, referring Meadows to the Justice Department on criminal charges for his refusal to appear for a deposition answering questions to the select committee concerning the documents he previously submitted.

Two GOP House members who serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, voted with Democrats in support of the contempt resolution.

“The select committee’s report referring Mr. Meadows for criminal contempt charges is clear and compelling,” Bennie Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi who chairs the Jan. 6 panel, said on Tuesday. “As White House chief of staff, Mr. Meadows played a role in or was witness to key events leading up to and including the Jan. 6 assault on the United States Capitol.”

The full House vote followed the unanimous approval of the contempt resolution by the nine-member Jan. 6 committee on Monday.

A key figure investigated by the select committee, Meadows initially cooperated with the panel by producing some documents that were not privileged, but he reversed course on Dec. 7 after learning that the lawmakers also subpoenaed telecommunications company Verizon for his personal phone records.

He also failed to appear for a deposition scheduled for Dec. 8, prompting the committee to proceed with the contempt referral.

During the floor debate on Tuesday, the committee members read some never-before-released text messages obtained from Meadows showing his interaction with officials in the lead-up to Jan. 6.

They include one from an unnamed Georgia state official dated Jan. 2 urging Meadows to stop an ongoing call between former President Donald Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state in which Trump urged the secretary to “find” votes for him.

“Need to end this call,” the official wrote. “I don’t think this will be productive for much longer.”

Another text message that was referenced during the debate was from Meadows to an unspecified member of Congress dated Jan. 3, in which Meadows was discussing with the recipient Trump’s views about the ability of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who at that time would soon preside over the Jan. 6 congressional joint session certifying the Electoral College results.

“(Trump) thinks the legislatures have the power but that the VP has power too,” Meadows wrote, according to the Jan. 6 committee, which mentioned the message in a report on Sunday.

Prior to the House vote, Meadows’ attorney issued a statement saying his client is still cooperating with the committee in some ways.

George Terwilliger, the attorney, reiterated that Meadows cannot be compelled to sit for a deposition because he is not “licensed to waive Executive Privilege” claimed by Trump.

Meadows “has fully cooperated as to documents in his possession that are not privileged and has sought various means to provide other information while continuing to honor the former president’s privilege claims,” Terwilliger said.

Meadows became the second Trump insider to be referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt prosecution, following former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on two contempt charges last month but pleaded not guilty.

If convicted of contempt of Congress, one may face a fine and be sentenced to one to 12 months in jail.