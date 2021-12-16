Arsenal move into fourth place in the Premier League

Arsenal temporarily moved into fourth place in the Premier League after a 2-0 win at home to West Ham.

Even though Arsenal had dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after stripping him of the captaincy, they were impressive in victory with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Alexander Lacazette was given the captain’s armband and also missed a penalty after Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second yellow card, but Smith Rowe’s late goal assured the win.

Romain Saiss’s goal in first-half injury time gave Wolves a 1-0 win away to Brighton, whose winless run stretched to 11 games thanks mainly to their inability to take their chances.

Southampton took a valuable point from their visit to Crystal Palace with a 2-2 draw with Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew netting for the home side, while James Ward Prowse and Armando Broja (netted for the visitors in which both sides had chances to take all three points.

Manchester City remain leaders after Tuesday night’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United in the Ethiad Stadium to make it seven consecutive Premier League wins to equal Liverpool’s 1982 record of 32 league wins in a calendar year.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne, who scored twice, were all on target as City tore Leeds United apart.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa continue their impressive recent form with a 2-0 win away to Norwich to frustrate Dean Smith’s hopes of a quick revenge on the club that sacked him just a month ago.

Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey scored the goals as Villa took a comfortable win in Carrow Road.