The British Forces community in Cyprus are mourning the death of airman Nathan Tiller, who passed away on December 4.

The 36-year-old, according to the official BFC page, died of natural causes in Limassol.

Tiller joined the Royal Air Force in 2010 and has been involved in operations in Afghanistan.

The BFC commander said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Tiller’s passing, as he remembered him as having “excellent leadership skills, professionalism and technical expertise”.