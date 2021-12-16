Gibraltar leader calls booster shot ‘matter of life or death’

Authorities in Gibraltar are urging people to exercise caution after that 13 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected on the rock.

People are being urged to be sensible, take up the offer of a booster shot, and reduce social mixing in the run up to Christmas in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

“It is extremely important for people to remain vigilant,’ Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, said. “I urge people to wear masks in enclosed and crowded places, practice social distancing where possible, and continue to wash their hands. These are known practices that will help us reduce the curb of this variant”.

Carter stressed the most important defence against the new variant is to get boosted. “The vaccine is available for both residents and cross-frontier workers. However, my message, especially to residents in Gibraltar, if we want to take control of the spread in our population, do not wait to be personally called for an appointment”.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said the public must remain cautious now, to avoid further restrictions in the run up to Christmas.

“The only way we can combat this variant is to get your booster shot this week. Do not delay your booster shot; it could be a matter of life or death. In such a close-knit community, we must use all the tools available to protect the most vulnerable and our way of life.