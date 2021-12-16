Health workers in Turkey strike over poor conditions

Turkish healthcare workers on Wednesday went on a one-day strike across the country, asking for the improvement of their working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) said the medics have been requesting “humane working hours, healthy working environments, and a holistic law against occupational diseases, especially COVID-19.”

They asked for an “effective and efficient regulation” on preventing the rising violence toward health workers in the country, TTB noted in a written statement.

“We demand a base salary with which we can make a living,” the TTB statement read.

The physicians are also against the imposition of examinations at short time intervals, arguing that they should spare at least 20 minutes for their patients.

Currently, the inspection time in the state hospitals varies between five to 10 minutes.

The strike, also supported by the Pharmacists Union and the Health and Social Services Laborers Union, came after the government withdrew the legislative proposal foreseeing improvements in the personal rights of physicians and dentists.

“The regulation was removed so that it could be discussed in more detail in the relevant commission,” the state-run TRT broadcaster said Sunday.

Emergency services of the hospitals will continue to be operational during the strike day without interruption.