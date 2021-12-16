Israeli Nurses Association takes strike action

The Israeli Nurses Association (INA) has declared a 24-hour strike in all hospitals and clinics nationwide in protest of violence against nurses in the country’s health system.

According to Orient 24, nurses are demanding the immediate implementation of a government plan to eradicate violence against them in hospitals.

“This is a serious situation for years, in which the state abandons the nurses without any means of protection against the incessant violence in the health system,” said Ilana Cohen, chairperson of the Israeli Nurses Association.

“It is very sad that those who are on the medical front for everyone day and night, including the fight against the coronavirus, do not get the basic right to return home safely,” she noted.

Nurses gave a stark warning that if the violence continued, they will call another strike.