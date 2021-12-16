Jordan denies border incident with Israel

A military official of the Jordanian Armed Forces on Wednesday denied reports that a Jordanian soldier opened fire on Israelis near the northern borders, state-run Petra news agency reported.

On Tuesday morning, a suspected smuggling operation in the Jordanian-Syrian-Israeli triangle area led Jordanian border guards to open fire to scare off the suspected smugglers, a routine procedure to maintain the security and safety of the borders, the source said on condition of anonymity.

At that time, an Israeli patrol passed and continued their way with no friction when the Jordanian army thwarted the smuggling attempt, the source added.