New Zealand’s GDP falls 3.7 percent

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, the country’s statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions and nationwide-lockdown implemented in the second half of the quarter, Stats NZ said.

The fall follows a 2.4 percent rise in the June 2021 quarter, it said, adding some industries were more affected than others by the higher alert level restrictions during the September 2021 quarter.

The four industries with the largest falls in activity were retail, accommodation, and restaurants; manufacturing; construction; and arts and recreation, as they were the most affected by lockdown measures, national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said in a statement.

Face-to-face activities were unable to take place, physical workplaces were closed, and non-essential workers remained at home during COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4, Ratnayake said.

The falls in production were mirrored by corresponding falls in household consumption expenditure and investment expenditure, which fell by 7.5 percent and 5.3 percent respectively, statistics show.

“Households spent less on services such as eating out, accommodation, and domestic travel, and less on durable items such as clothing, motor vehicles, furniture, and audio-visual equipment,” Ratnayake said.

Imports of goods rose 7.2 percent, driven by capital items such as plant, machinery, and equipment. Imports of consumption goods and intermediate goods also rose, she said.

“These imports contributed to growth in inventories, which increased in the September 2021 quarter. The lockdown may have resulted in inventories being held by businesses rather than being consumed or sold,” Ratnayake said.

New Zealand started the September 2021 quarter in Alert Level 1 and moved to Alert Level 4 on August 17 at 11:59 pm. All New Zealand was in Alert Level 4 for 14 days and mixed Alert Levels across the country for 30 days.