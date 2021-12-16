Tourists set to return to Laos

Lao government Thursday announced a plan to reopen for visitors starting from Jan. 1, 2022, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The notice, which was signed by Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Khamchen Vongphosy, was released on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the government has approved the Lao Travel Green Zone Plan that would allow tourists to visit provinces and cities designated as “green zones” once the country reopens.

The notice states that an official announcement will be made on Dec. 17 outlining the official reopening plan, and has set Jan. 1, 2022, as the date when the country reopens to tourism.

The decision came after a number of lengthy meetings held between tourism stakeholders and a government taskforce set up specifically to assist with reopening.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 94,554 with 262 deaths.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.