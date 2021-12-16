Turkey looks to bolster business ties with Africa

Turkey is seeking to enhance its cooperation and business ties with African nations, as the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit kicked off here Thursday at a time when the country is witnessing a currency slump.

The three-day summit, themed “Enhanced Partnership for Development and Prosperity,” started with a meeting of high-level officials in the Turkish financial hub Istanbul, diplomatic sources said.

The summit had been postponed twice mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the previous two summits were held in 2008 and 2014 in Istanbul and Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

Heads of state and government as well as ministers are expected to attend the event, which is expected to launch a new stage in Turkey’s relations with the African Union and African countries, according to Turkish officials.

A five-year action plan on several topics such as peace, security, trade, investment, infrastructure and health care, is expected to be reviewed at the summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attached significance to Africa and visited more than 30 nations there during his 19-year tenure as prime minister or president of Turkey.

Trade between Turkey and Africa rose from 5.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2003 to 25.3 billion in 2020, according to official data. Erdogan has announced that Turkey aims to double its trade with Africa to 50 billion dollars.

Turkish companies have strengthened their presence across Africa, mainly investing in the areas of construction, steel, cement, textiles, household goods, and electronic devices, according to African Business, an online business magazine.

South Africa is Turkey’s largest trading partner on the continent, with a bilateral trade value of 1.3 billion dollars in 2019, but Ethiopia, where Turkish firms have more than 20,000 employees, has drawn nearly one-third of Turkey’s investment in sub-Saharan Africa, the magazine added.

Turkey’s policy toward Africa has expanded from merely focusing on economic relations to include business, aid, diplomacy, culture, and military support, said foreign policy analyst Serkan Demirtas.

“With this summit in Istanbul, Turkey is spreading a clear message that it will continue to strive to further capitalize from the growing momentum in relationships,” he told Xinhua.

The bid to expand African trade comes amid a nearly 50 percent devaluation in the Turkish lira this year, which makes Turkey’s exports even more competitive.

Demirtas said that Turkey’s long-standing relations with Africa have now reached an important turning point.

“Turkey’s bonds with the continent have strengthened after it became an observing member of the African Union in 2005 and a strategic partner of it in 2008,” he said.

“In 2013, an important step was taken to further improve relations with the continent by the launching of the Africa Partnership Policy,” the expert said.

Turkey’s military sales to Africa have significantly increased in recent years, especially in the aviation sector.

The number of Turkish embassies in Africa has risen from 12 in 2002 to 43 now, with a mission soon to open in Guinea-Bissau, while the number of African embassies in Ankara rose from 10 in 2008 to 37 in 2021, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In October, Erdogan visited Angola, Nigeria, and Togo, and met with leaders and investors.

Turkey also operates direct flights to many African countries, and its flagship carrier Turkish Airlines now flies to 61 destinations on the continent.