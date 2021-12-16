Turkey’s central bank cuts repo rate by 100 basis points

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points, from 16 percent to 15 percent, in line with market forecasts.

The Monetary Policy Committee “decided to use the limited room implied by transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy’s control on price increases and cut the policy rate by 100 basis points,” according to a statement by the bank.

In the first quarter of 2022, the cumulative impact of recent policy decisions will be monitored, and all parts of the policy framework will be reassessed in order to provide the groundwork for long-term price stability, according to the statement.

Despite rising inflation and a falling currency, the bank has dropped its benchmark policy rate by 500 basis points since September, in line with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic program.

The Turkish lira hit a new low against the U.S. dollar, falling to 15.4 per dollar on Thursday.