Air France-KLM Group orders 100 Airbus aircraft

The Air France-KLM Group announced on Thursday its intention to purchase 100 Airbus aircraft to improve its economic and environmental performance.

The 100 Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo family aircraft will join the fleets of subsidiaries KLM, Transavia Netherlands and Transavia France, the group said in a press release.

The first deliveries were expected during the second half of 2023.

The jets will operate in Europe from KLM’s global hub in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Transavia Netherlands’s base as well as Transavia France’s main base in Paris Orly Airport.

The Franco-Dutch airline holding company also signed a letter of intent to buy four Airbus A350 freighters.

KLM and Transavia currently rely on Boeing aircraft for their short and medium-haul services.