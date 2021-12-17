BREAKING: Indians asked to avoid unnecessary travel, gathering amid Omicron scare

India’s federal government on Friday said with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 “spreading rapidly”, there was a need to avoid unnecessary travel and mass gathering.

The directions came at a time when India logged 101 Omicron cases, according to figures from the health ministry.

The health ministry has stressed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols, including using face masks, maintaining social distance and getting vaccination.

“It is time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and observe low-intensity festivities,” Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Balram Bhargava said.

The government has urged states to step up surveillance measures and focus on sequencing positive samples in an effort to identify cases and potential hotspots.

India’s federal health ministry officials said of the reported cases of Omicron in the country, none of the patients have severe symptoms.

India has already stepped up testing and surveillance of all incoming international passengers, especially from at-risk nations.