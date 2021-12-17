Finland change travel entry requirements as Omicron spreads

Finland on Thursday ordered compulsory PCR tests for arrivals from high-risk areas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The policy took effect immediately.

From next Tuesday people arriving from any country outside the European Union or the Schengen area must provide both a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 48 hours old, and proof of being fully vaccinated.

The requirements do not apply to Finnish nationals, foreign residents in Finland, or transit travelers not leaving the airport.

More than 10,500 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Finland between Dec. 6 and 12, according to official figures. The incidence of new infections has continued to climb over the last 14 days, reaching 360 per 100,000 inhabitants at the end of last week.

By Dec. 15, 87.4 percent of people in Finland over the age of 12 had received at least one vaccine dose, 82.9 percent at least two vaccine doses, and 11.5 percent three vaccine doses, official figures show.