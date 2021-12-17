Libya seeks to end torture inside detention centers nationwide

Libyan Minister of Justice Halima Abdurrahman has stressed the Ministry’s keenness to end all kinds of torture inside detention centers nationwide.

The minister made the pledge during an anti-torture seminar in the capital Tripoli at the weekend, attended by a number of senior Libyan officials and foreign ambassadors in Libya.

“In this occasion, we stress the Ministry of Justice’s keenness to ensure that all arrest and detention institutions do not practice any forms of torture or inhumane treatment, whether during investigation, trial or execution of sentences,” Abdurrahman said.

Safety against torture is one of the main human rights stipulated in the United Nations Convention against Torture, she said.

She pointed out that the Libyan law criminalizes all kinds of torture and increases penalty against those who commit torture.