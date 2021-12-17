Poland vows to help crisis struck Lebanon

A visiting ministerial delegation from Poland said on Thursday that it is preparing a plan to offer more support for Lebanon in the next few years, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

“Poland is currently studying Lebanon’s needs and it will be drafting a new plan to increase its support for the country in the coming period,” the delegation said during its meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

The delegation, headed by Bogna Janke, the secretary of state in the chancellery of Polish President Andrzej Duda, reviewed her country’s medical and food support to Lebanon following the Beirut port blasts in Aug. 2020, in addition to the help offered to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

For his part, Aoun thanked Poland for its continuous support for Lebanon, asking for further help in securing a safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland in light of the great economic burden posed by their presence in Lebanon.