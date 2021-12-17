Russia unveils draft agreement with NATO on security

Russia on Friday published a draft agreement it has proposed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on measures to ensure the security of both sides.

Russia and NATO shall not strengthen their security individually, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions at the expense of the security of others, read the document published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They should settle disputes via peaceful means and refrain from the use or threat of force, and exercise restraint in military planning and conducting drills to avoid dangerous situations, it said.

Moscow suggested that Russia and NATO reaffirm that they do not consider each other as adversaries.

Russia and the NATO member states as of May 27, 1997 would be banned from deploying military forces and weaponry on the territory of any of the other countries in Europe in addition to the forces stationed on that territory as of May 27, 1997.

Both sides would be prohibited from deploying land-based intermediate- and short-range missiles in areas allowing them to reach the territory of each other.

Russia asked NATO to stop further enlargement, including the accession of Ukraine, and to cease any military activity in Ukraine and other countries in the Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and the Central Asia.

The 9-article draft agreement has been sent to NATO for consideration.