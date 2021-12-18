Belarusian Foreign Ministry calls on EU to “stop generating tension”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus declares the futility of sanctions threats and calls on the European Union (EU) to “stop generating tension” in the region, press secretary Anatoly Glaz said on Friday, commenting on the results of the summit of EU member states.

According to Glaz, the rhetoric of aggression is becoming dominant in the EU. However, threats do not contribute to the solution of any problems, but only exacerbate the situation. Belarus is ready to give an adequate response to any sanctions and destructive steps.

The representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also said that European officials are deliberately trying to mislead everyone about the nature of the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU, demanding that international organizations be allowed to the refugees’ gathering site. International organizations have been working with refugees since the first day of the crisis, and the EU delegation has already visited the refugees’ gathering site, Glaz noted.

On Nov. 8, about 2,000 migrants gathered at the Belarusian-Polish border trying to get to the EU. Despite harsh weather conditions, many refugees still remain at the border, hoping to obtain asylum in Western Europe. Earlier this week, the leaders of the 27 EU countries condemned Minsk for “instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees” and announced their readiness to adopt new sanctions against Belarus.