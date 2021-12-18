Cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant climb to 134 in Israel

Israel on Friday reported 45 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, raising the total Omicron cases in the country to 134, said the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that 86 of the infected are returning passengers from South Africa, Britain, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany, Morocco, Spain, Serbia, Belgium, and Turkey.

It added that 28 others were infected in Israel through close contact with travelers returning from South Africa, the United States, France and Britain, while the remaining 20 were infected in Israel without being abroad nor in close contact with returning passengers.

In addition, 42 of the 134 infected are unvaccinated or recovered more than half a year ago.