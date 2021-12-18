Cyprus parliament passes 2022 state budget

Cypriot parliament on Friday passed by a majority vote the 2022 state budget, House of Representatives Speaker Annita Demetriou announced after a three-day debate.

According to government estimates, the revenue for 2022, excluding financial flows, will reach 6.73 billion euros, compared to a revised revenue of 6.473 billion euros in 2021, marking an increase of 4 percent.

Expenditure, excluding loan repayments, is estimated to reach 8.408 billion euros compared with 8.479 billion euros in 2021.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, when presenting the budget to parliament, said it is estimated that it will generate a 4 percent increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Cyprus’ GDP in 2019 reached 21.1 billion euros. It declined by 5.2 percent in 2020 and is expected to grow by 5.4 percent this year.

Two middle-of-the-road opposition parties lined up with the right-wing governing Democratic Rally party in passing the budget by 30 votes in the 56-seat chamber, three votes more than needed for its approval.

As pointed out during the debate, the budget is influenced by the European Union’s program in support of member states to cope with increased expenditure and reduced revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.